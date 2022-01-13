14 terrorist neutralised in 8 operations this year till now, says J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): As many as 14 terrorists, including 7 from Pakistan have been neutralized in eight operations this year till now, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

DGP Dilbag Singh said this after participating in the wreath-laying ceremony of senior grade constable Rohit Chhib, who lost his life during an encounter of security personnel with terrorists in Kulgam on Wednesday.

"It was unfortunate that we have lost our brave constable Rohit Chhib. During this encounter, the terrorists were trying to take civilians as hostages and use them as shields. But our brave jawans saved those civilians", said DGP Dilbag Singh.



According to the DGP, this hostage method is a new technique that Pakistani terrorists are using very often now. "They did this in Hyderpora also, they are trying to use civilians as shields."

Constable Rohit Chhib lost his life while trying to save the civilians during the Kulgam encounter.

"Fourteen terrorists have been neutralized in eight operations this year. Out of the 14 terrorists, seven were from Pakistan," DGP Singh said.

When asked about terrorist infiltration in LC during Republic Day, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "Our Jawans have their eyes on the borders. There is a strict vigil on terrorist infiltration." (ANI)

