14-year-old boy held for raping minor in UP

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A 14-year-old boy was apprehended after allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were known to each other.

"The incident took place on July 4 when the minor girl and the accused had gone to the forest," Vranda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of police, women cell said.

A case has been registered and further legal proceedings are underway, she said. (ANI)

