Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): A 14-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has been apprehended on the Line of Control (LoC), Poonch by the Indian Army on Thursday.



Poonch Police said, "A 14-year-old boy from PoK apprehended on LoC Poonch by the Indian Army. An investigation is going on."

Further details awaited. (ANI)