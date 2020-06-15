14-year-old makes short film on the roads at night in Kochi amid lockdown

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): A 14-year-old boy in Kerala has made a documentary on the roads of Kochi at night during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Sreehari Rajesh, a 10th standard student, shot and edited the documentary while traveling with his father, Rajesh Ramakrishnan, for voluntary work of supplying food to the needy people amid the lockdown.

"Everyone has seen the busy roads of Kochi, so I planned to show the empty roads of the district to the people, and I shot it on my mobile phone and named it 'Silent Roads'," said Sreehari.

"I was planning to do a project on traffic violations named 'Alarm of Life', which shows traffic rule violations. There is big support from my family," he added.

He said that he made the film while doing voluntary work for Nanma Foundation, which is an initiative by Kerala Police in Kochi.

Earlier, he had made a bilingual short film named 'Puka-The Killing Smoke', which warns children against the use of drugs.

He has made two other short films - 'Cover' (to raise awareness about proper waste disposal) and 'Chatti' (to show the harmful effects of plastic). He shot both these films on his smartphone.

Sreehari, who is a native of Elamkulam, Kochi, studies at Bhavans Vidya Mandir at Eloor in Kochi district. (ANI)

