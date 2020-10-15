140 kg cannabis found in car that met with accident

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): A total of 140 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) was found in a car that met with an accident on a National Highway near Andhra Pradesh's Kesarapalli village.

According to Gannavaram police station Sub-Inspector Purushottam, the car was abandoned by the driver and passenger after the incident took place.





"A car was travelling towards Vijayawada. As the car crossed the Kesarapalli village around 6 am, it lost balance, hit the divider, and the traffic signal pole. By 10 am, the police reached the spot and found that the people in the car had abandoned it. On checking, 70 packets of cannabis, weighing almost 2kg each were found inside," SI Purushottam said.

The vehicle as well as cannabis has been seized by the police. (ANI)

