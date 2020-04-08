141 coronavirus cases reported in Haryana so far

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 8 (ANI): A total of 141 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Haryana till now.

"Till date 141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, including 10 foreign nationals and 51 from other states," the state Health Department said On Wednesday.

"17 people have been discharged so far, two deaths have been reported in the state," it added.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

