1,417 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Kerala reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that 12,721 were undergoing treatment while 24,046 people have been cured so far.

"Of the total cases reported today, 1,242 were cases of local transmission and contact sources in 105 persons were not traceable. There are 62 cases who returned from abroad and 75 from other states. Also, 36 healthcare workers got infected. Five deaths were also reported in the state today," he said.

The district-wise figures of the positive cases are 297 from Thiruvananthapuram, 242 in Malappuram, 158 from Kozhikode, 147 in Kasaragod, 146 from Alappuzha, 141 in Palakkad, 133 from Ernakulam, 32 in Thrissur, 30 from Kannur, 25 in Kollam, 24 from Kottayam, 20 in Pathanamthitta, 18 from Wayanad and four in Idukki.

There are 25 new hotspots while 32 areas have been excluded from the list. There are a total of 523 hotspots in the state. (ANI)

