1,421 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 12 (ANI): As many as 1,421 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Saturday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 16,610, the state's health department informed.

The highest number of new cases were reported from Patna with 205 new cases.



With 97,570 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours - the highest spike in new cases in the world - the national coronavirus cases tally crossed the 46 lakh mark, the Union Ministry of Health and family welfare said on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 count now stands at 46,59,985 of which, there are a total of 9,58,316 active cases while 36,24,197 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated from the disease, the Union health ministry said.

The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

