143 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 2,388

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): 143 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, said the state Health Department. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 2,388.

With 80 more recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the state has reached 1,325 recoveries. The deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is seven, two people have died due to other causes.

The total number includes 1,054 active cases. A total of 132 people are in quarantine, as per the Health Department. (ANI)

