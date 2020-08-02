1,434 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha in last 24-hr

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 2 (ANI): Odisha reported 1,434 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the State Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday.

With the new surge in COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 34,913. The number of recovered cases is 21,273 and active cases are 13,404, said the information department.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.



"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)