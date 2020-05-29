1,438 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 38 deaths in 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): A total of 1,438 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the city to 35,273

The metropolitan city reported 38 deaths on the day due to the disease.

"There were 1,438 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai today and the total number of cases in the city stands at 35,273. The total toll stands to 1,135 after 38 deaths were reported today," a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said.

Earlier in the day, the BMC had reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi taking the total count to 1,675.

As per the latest update by the Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 59,546 people have tested positive of coronavirus and 1,982 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

