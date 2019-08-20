14.4-ft-long python rescued in Assam

Nagaon (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Forest officials along with a number of NGO activists rescued a 14.4-foot long python in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday.

The python weighing around 35 kilograms was found by the rescuers in one of the tea gardens of the Nagaon district and was later released in the nearby forest area.

A wildlife activist involved in the rescue operation told ANI, "Today, along with the team of forest officials we have rescued a python. The python was safely brought out of the tea garden. We later released it in the nearby forest area". (ANI)

