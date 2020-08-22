145 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chandigarh on Saturday reported 145 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the union territory to 2,776.

The total count includes 1,471 recoveries and 33 deaths.

India's coronavirus case count reached 29,75,702 on Saturday. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 cured/discharged patients. (ANI)

