1,457 new COVID-19 cases in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 1 (ANI): As many as 1,457 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 41,726 in the state, state Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

According to the data the positivity rate in the state is at 5.36 per cent. The total number of cases include 30,357 discharged cases, 11,265 active cases, and 101 deaths.

With 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus count reached 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. (ANI)

