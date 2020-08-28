14,718 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): With 14,718 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus stands at 7,33,568 in the state, according to the state's Health Department on Thursday.

As many as 355 have succumbed to the virus during the same.

There are 1,78,234 active cases, 5,31,563 recoveries, and 23,444 deaths, said the Health Department in a daily bulletin.

Currently, 13,243,232 people are in-home quarantine and 33,641 people are in institutional quarantine, added the bulletin.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 33,10,235 coronavirus cases, including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated as of August 27. (ANI)

