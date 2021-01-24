14,849 new COVID-19 cases reported in India

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): As many as 14,849 COVID-19 cases and 155 fatalities were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

With 15,948 recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,03,16,786.

The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 1,06,54,533, including 1,84,408 active cases and 1,53,339 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,81,752 samples were tested on January 23, making the cumulative total number of tested samples reach 19,17,66,871.

As many as 31,466 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in five states on the ninth day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

As per an official release, 907 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Haryana, 2,472 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Karnataka, 1,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Punjab, 24,586 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Rajasthan and 2,494 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu.



Kerala reported the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 6,036 new positive reports, taking the total number of active cases to 72,891, the state health department informed.

A total of 8,13,550 recoveries have been reported so far in the state, including 5,173 in the last 24 hours.

The national capital reported just 185 new COVID-19 cases, and nine deaths, the Delhi health department reported.

The total number of cases reported in the national capital now stands at 6,33,924, including 1,741 active cases and 10,808 deaths so far.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,752 new COVID-19 cases, 1,743 discharges, and 45 deaths.

With this, the total reported cases in the state now stand at 20,09,106, including 19,12,264 recoveries and 50,785 deaths.

There are currently 44,831 active cases in the state. (ANI)

