149 new cases take Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally to 22,212

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 9 (ANI): A total of 149 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, according to the state health department.

With this, the total number of cases in the state is now at 22,212, including 4,846 active cases and 489 deaths.

India on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,69,789 are active, 4,76,378 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 have died. (ANI)

