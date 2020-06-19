149 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, tally reaches 5,555

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): With 149 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, the total cases in the Union Territory rise to 5,555, said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir in a bulletin on Thursday.

The bulletin further informed that 49 cases were reported in the Jammu division while 100 cases were reported in the Kashmir area.

The number of active cases in the UT stands at 2,340 of which 641 active cases are in the Jammu division while 1,699 cases belong to the Kashmir division.

A total of 3,144 patients have recovered from the lethal infection in the UT, as per the bulletin, of which 633 patients are from the Jammu division and 2,511 patients belong to the Kashmir division.

There have been 71 deaths due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, including nine in Jammu and 62 deaths in Kashmir. (ANI)

