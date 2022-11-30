15 Bangladeshi nationals including one child released from Mathura district jail

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): As many as 15 Bangladeshi nationals including one child were released from Mathura district jail on Wednesday, after completing their sentence, informed the Jail Superintendent.

The Bangladeshi nationals included eight men, seven women and one child.

As per the police, they were arrested for living illegally in India and for holding fake ration cards.





The Jail Superintendent, Brijesh Kuma informed about the release of 15 Bangladeshi nationals.

