15 Bihar Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 11 (ANI): Fifteen police personnel have tested COVID-19 positive in Bihar, said Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Headquarters.

The state has reported 707 COVID-19 positive cases so far, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health).

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

