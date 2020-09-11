15 Bollywood celebrities involved in drug use are on NCB radar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death has revealed names of around 15 B-Grade Bollywood celebrities who are involved in drug use, sources said.

Among these 15 celebrities, some are procurers of drugs and some are consumers, they said.

The NCB investigation also revealed that there is some circle also who procures and supply drugs to celebrities, sources said.

During the NCB investigation, it was found that Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant used courier service for the delivery of drugs from Sushant's house to Rhea's house in April, amid lockdown. Courier person has confirmed that he collected courier from Dipesh Shawant and was delivered to Showik Chakraborty amid lockdown, sources said.

In the statement, the courier boy has revealed that he took courier from Sushant's house from Dipesh and delivered to Rhea Chakraborty's house where Showik Chakraborty received the packet containing half kilogram of drugs.

According to sources, the phone number of Dipesh and Showik was saved in the mobile of courier boy.

Call details between courier boy, Showik and Dipesh have also confirmed this movement of the drugs, sources said. Cross questioning has been done with Dipesh, Showik and Courier boy in this regard.

A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Special NDPS court also rejected the bail plea of Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case. (ANI)

