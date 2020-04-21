15 containment zones identified in Odisha so far, Universities allowed to start functioning through e-learning

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 20 (ANI): 15 areas have been classified as COVID-19 Containment Zones across Odisha, according to the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

The areas classified as Containment Zones are spread across Khorda, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Kalahandi, Sundargarh and Balasore districts.

Meanwhile, Odisha Government's Higher Education Department permitted the resumption of normal activities of the state's public and private universities during the lockdown, with certain restrictions.

It includes classes to be held in on-line teaching, e-Learning, Distance Learning mode, and exams not to be conducted during the lockdown period, among others.

The students, however, will not be allowed to stay in the hostel or enter the University office or department without valid permission.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday evening, Odisha has 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 24 cured and discharged patients. One death has been reported due to the disease so far in the state. (ANI)

