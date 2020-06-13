15 cops in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills police station test COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): As many as 15 police personnel from Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Police Sources, one constable at the Banjara Hills police station tested positive for COVID-19 after which all the staff of the station underwent coronavirus testing.

Over the last one week, a total of 15 policemen including a Sub-Inspector have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

