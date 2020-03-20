15 coronavirus cases in Karnataka so far: Health Minister B Sriramulu

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Fifteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state till now, said Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Friday.

The Minister told ANI that two COVID-19 patients, who are recovering, will soon be discharged from the hospital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now climbed up to 195, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the infection. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

