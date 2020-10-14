15 die in rain-related incidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14 (ANI): As many as 15 people died in rain-related incidents following heavy downpour in Hyderabad since Tuesday.

Of them, eight died after a boulder fell on a house, and three in a wall collapse.

Meanwhile, a shocking video of three cars involved in a pile-up on a waterlogged road in the New Bowenpally area surfaced on social media on Wednesday.



Visuals from the incident showed a vehicle swimming in the rainwater and colliding with two other cars that were mounted on top of each other.

It is unclear whether the vehicles carry passengers or not.

The Telangana government had earlier declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, and non-essential services owing to the devastating situations brought about by the rain.

Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad are some of the severely affected areas in Hyderabad.

The State Disaster Response Force and Fire Services Department are carrying out rescue operations, wherever required in Hyderabad. (ANI)

