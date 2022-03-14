15 held in connection with molestation of girl, woman at festival in MP's Alirajpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [IndiA], March 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police Monday arrested 15 men including the prime accused, in connection with the incident of molestation of two women at Bhagoria Festival in Alirajpur of Madhya Pradesh, informed the Jhabua Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh.



"Our first objective is to protect women and children. We have taken the issue very seriously. The police inspected the video. We took cognizance of the incident and filed an FIR. We have arrested all the 15 accused," Singh told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, a video purportedly showing a group of men molesting a girl and a woman at the Bhagoria Festival in Alirajpur of Madhya Pradesh went viral.

An FIR had been registered by the police and a search for the rest of the accused is underway. (ANI)

