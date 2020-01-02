15 IAS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): In another major administrative rejig, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday transferred 15 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers including the District Magistrate of Agra.

According to the order, Agra DM Ravi Kumar has been appointed Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs. He will be replaced by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman PN Singh.

Jitendra Kumar was also divested of his charge as Secretary and Managing Director of Tourism. However, he will continue to hold the charge of Principal Secretary, General Administration, Language, Administrative Reforms and National Integration.

Amit Pal, Prathamesh Kumar, Pulkit Garg and Shashank Tripathi were made the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Pratapgarh, Ayodhya, Siddharthnagar and Gonda, respectively.

The state government had also transferred 28 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers on Wednesday. (ANI)

