1.5 kg gold found concealed in customised mortar at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team detected 1.5 kg of smuggled gold after dismantling a customised mortar kept inside an unattended bag at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

According to CISF officials, on February 2, 2020, CISF (SOCC) control room observed an unattended bag through CCTV at the International arrival belt five and informed the CISF Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

BDDS team rushed to the spot and acted as per standard operating procedures.

Upon checking it was revealed that there were no explosives in the bag. Hence, the bag was physically checked and a customised mortar was recovered.

Due to uneven weight of the customised mortar, the BDDS team informed the matter to custom officials at RGIA Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the CISF personnel screened the bag through X-BIS and found a suspicious item inside the image of the mortar. On dismantling and scratching its parts, gold was found concealed in the mortar parts.

About 1.5 kg gold was concealed inside the mortar.

Investigations are underway in the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

