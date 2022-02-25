15 lakh devotees witness month-long MahaMastkaAbhishek at MP's Kundalpur Maha Mahotsav

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): In the midst of devotion and splendour, MahaMastkaAbhishek of Bade Baba (Rishabh Dev, the First Tirthankar) occurred after the Kundalpur Maha Mahotsav on Friday in Madhya Pradesh, which was witnessed by 15 lakh devotees.

It is known to be the biggest Jain event of the century.

This Panch Kalyanak Maha Mahotsav ran from February 14 to 23 followed by the MahaMastkaAbhishek, a month-long event, of Bade Baba (12 feet monolithic statue sitting in Padmasana).

An estimated 15 lakh people visited 133 brahmi sundaree (brahamcharya vrat) along with 18 deekshayen. 2007 new idols were also consecrated at the event.

India is known to be the land of temples and hence, the biggest highlight of the event was the construction of a grand temple after a long span of 500 years. The cubic foot stone used in the temple is four times that of Akshardham. It was made in Nagar Shaili with no use of steel. The magnificent temple is purely built with Bansi pahar stone and Kutch yellow stone.

Speaking on the success of this mega event, Santosh Singhai said, "God has given us the way to have the opportunity to celebrate this mega event wherein devotion and love is being poured from all across the country. People from all walks of life and all religions came to witness the event and become an integral part of this Jain Kumbh."



On the fourth day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel reached Kundalpur and took blessings of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar ji Maharaj in the ongoing festival in the famous pilgrimage center of Madhya Pradesh.

Also, in the last few days renowned names like Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan, Piyush Goel, Prahalad Patel, Om Birla and Jyoti Rao Scindia visited this mega celebration along with 15 lakh devotees, which has now been recorded in the world history.

Acharya Shri while expressing his devotion and dedication towards Bade Baba said that "Bade Baba's MahaMastkaAbhishek will now happen in every 9 years." People were overwhelmed and immensely overjoyed to hear this.

The Panch Kalyanak Maha Mahotsav closed with the grand Gajrath Feri Mahotsav wherein 30 chariots of silver and gold from across India moved in grandeur. Over 3 lakh people witness the magnificence of this traditional closing ceremony.

Santosh Singhai, Adyaksh of the organizing committee also shared his gratitude and happiness on the success of the event and said, "Bade baba aur chhote baba ki kripa se jangal mein mangal ho raha hai. On a short notice of 10 days, this mega event has been organized successfully, which seems nothing less than a dream. We are thankful to all the organizers and volunteers (Swayam Sevaks) for their hard work."

In the Mahotsav, more than ten lakh devotees from about 15 states and five countries reached Kundalpur. More than 40000-50000 disciples came to the MahaMahotsav from the Delhi NCR region itself.

History was also created in Kundalpur when 133 girls together took a vow from Acharyashree Vidyasagar ji Maharaj to observe non-life celibacy fast and walk on the path of salvation. (ANI)

