1.5 lakh litre sanitiser being manufactured daily in UP, says govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi on Sunday said that as much as 1,50,000 litres of sanitiser is being manufactured on a daily basis in the state.

"1,50,000 litres of sanitiser is being manufactured per day in the state. 11 lakh litres sanitiser has already been made out of which 6 lakh litres has been sold," Awasthi told reporters at a press conference here.

Doctors and experts have asked people to maintain hygiene and frequently use hand sanitiser as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage. However, hand sanitiser is in short supply at many places or is being sold at inflated prices.

"For violating lockdown norms, FIRs have been registered against around 28,000 persons. Summon fees around Rs 6,31,00,000 has been levied in the state since the start of the lockdown," he added.

He further said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the education department for making arrangements for online education at both the school and higher education level.

A total of 402 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Uttar Pradesh. 45 have been recovered/discharged while five deaths have been recorded.

India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 8,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Of these, 7,409 are active cases and 764 patients have recovered. The death toll due to the virus has risen to 273. (ANI)