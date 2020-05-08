15 Maharashtra SRPF Jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): 15 more Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Jawans tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune's Daund on Friday.

"There are a total of 27 positive cases in SRPF Group 7 and 160 other Jawans have been kept under quarantine. They were all posted in Mumbai on COVID-19 duty," Commandant, State Reserve Police Force, Group 7 said.

The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Maharashtra is now 19063.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 56,342 on Friday, including 37,916 active cases. 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)

