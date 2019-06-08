Carcasses of dead monkeys at a forest in Dewas, MP
Carcasses of dead monkeys at a forest in Dewas, MP

15 monkeys die due to heat stroke, water scarcity in MP forest

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:19 IST

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Around 15 monkeys died possibly due to heatstroke in Joshi Baba forest range in Bagli, Dewas. The group met the tragic fate as another group of monkeys allegedly controlled the nearby water source and didn't allow the group to access it.
Forest officials have even admitted burning the decomposing carcasses of some monkeys fearing that they might have died of some infection.
"The bodies were decomposing; we have to take all precautions. We have burnt few carcasses," said District Forest Official, PN Mishra.
"The nearby water source is controlled by another group of monkeys that didn't let this group of monkey's access water, which might have resulted in their death," said Mishra.
He said that adequate arrangements of water are being made for the wild animals and the viscera of the dead monkeys has been sent to the laboratory for examination (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:45 IST

Monsoon expected to make landfall in Kerala today: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The South-West Monsoon is likely to hit Kerala's coast on Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:31 IST

Visakhapatnam: Body of techie who drowned in US lake reaches his hometown

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Mortal remains of Avinash Kuna, techie who drowned in New Jersey's Lake Hopatcong two days back, reached his hometown Visakhapatnam in early hours of Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:25 IST

University student held for alleged link with Maoist outfit

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): A postgraduate student of Osmania University was arrested from Bhadradri Kothagudem district here after he was found working for banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), Telangana committee secretary, Hari Bhushan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:13 IST

Modi uses poison of hatred to divide India: Rahul in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): On the second day of his visit to Wayanad, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday renewed his attack against Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister is using "poison of hatred" to divide India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:56 IST

Rahul unable to digest PM Modi's victory in LS election: Bandaru...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he is still unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:44 IST

PM Modi performs puja at Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala's Guruvayur

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:43 IST

J-K: BSF jawans secure borders amid heat wave conditions

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): International borders of Jammu and Kashmir are reeling under intense heatwave conditions with the mercury crossing 45-degree mark. The rise in temperature has added to the woes of the Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel, who despite the blistering he

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:24 IST

PM Modi to reinforce 'neighbourhood first' policy with visits to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the Maldives. It will be his first diplomatic overseas visit after coming to power for the second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:24 IST

Haryana: Video of woman beating elderly mother-in-law goes viral

Mahendragarh (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a horrifying incident, a woman was caught beating her elderly mother-in-law on camera in Niwaz Nagar village of Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:39 IST

Tehri: Drone transports blood sample from remote area

Tehri (Uttrakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) could prove to be a boon for the healthcare sector in future as a drone on Friday transported a single unit of blood from a remote primary health centre in Tehri district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:28 IST

Rahul meets delegations at MPs Facilitation Centre

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met delegations at the MPs Facilitation Centre at Wayanad Collectorate Office.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:27 IST

UP: 2 criminals held after brief exchange of fire in Baghpat

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Baghpat Police arrested two notorious criminals after an exchange of fire here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl