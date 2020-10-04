15 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the State to 15,710, said the Health Department on Sunday.

According to the latest health bulletin, while 154 are cured cases, two persons have succumbed to the virus.



"Himachal Pradesh reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 154 cured cases and 2 deaths since 9 pm yesterday," it said.

The total COVID-19 cases include 12,327 recoveries, 3,151 active cases and 207 deaths.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

