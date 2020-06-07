15 more COVID-19 cases in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 7 (ANI): 15 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur last night, informed the state government.

While six cases were reported from Thoubal, five were reported from Ukhrul, three from Kangpokpi, and one from Imphal West. The cases are of returnees from Mumbai and Delhi, it added.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 172, including 120 active cases and 52 recoveries. (ANI)

