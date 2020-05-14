15 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 14 (ANI): Fifteen more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha's Jajpur district and are being discharged.

"They are all from Jajpur district. The number of recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 158," the state health department said.

A total of 78,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. As many as 26,235 people have recovered/discharged/migrated, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 49,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 2,549 people have lost their lives so far. (ANI)