15 more positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala: Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Fifteen more people have been confirmed positive of coronavirus, said KK Shailaja, state Health Minister, on Sunday.

According to a break-up given by the Health Minister, "5 people from Kasaragod, 4 from Kannur and 2 each in Malappuram and Kozhikode were found positive of coronavirus."

The total number of confirmed cases in Kerala has now reached 67 and out of which three persons have recovered, she added.

The Health Minister also told ANI: "More cases of Covid-19 may be reported in Kerala as many people, who were asked to remain in home quarantine after returning from affected countries, are participating in functions where they may infect others. Such people will be punished."

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

