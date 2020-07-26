15 new COVID-19 cases detected in Pithoragarh's Dharchula

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Streets of Pithoragarh district's Dharchula wore a deserted look on Sunday following the detection of 15 new COVID-19 positive cases in the border town.

"There is an atmosphere of fear in Dharchula after COVID-19 was reported. Shopkeepers are scared and have shut down their businesses," said Bhawan Singh, a local from Dharchula.

Amid the rising number of cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday asked officials to rapidly increase COVID-19 testing.

He said that adequate stock of essential materials related to COVID-19 should be kept in view of the monsoon season, the safety of the frontline workers should be taken care of.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, Rawat instructed officials to ensure that work in industrial institutions is not affected and the surveillance system is strengthened to prevent the spread of infection.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,961 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

