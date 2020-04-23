15 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23 (ANI): One death and 15 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Wednesday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the State now stands at 943, including 725 active cases, according to Telangana's Health Department.

While 10 cases were reported from GHMC district, three cases were reported from Suryapet and two from Gadwal. Till now, 194 people have either been cured or discharged, while 24 deaths have been reported in the state.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,959 patients have either been cured or discharged while 652 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

