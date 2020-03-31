15 persons who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event quarantined in Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Health department officials in Srikalahasti on Tuesday identified 15 persons who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi, and shifted them to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati on the fear that they might have been infected with coronavirus.

This came after several people who had participated in the religious gathering in Delhi tested positive for the coronavirus.

Six persons from the neighbouring Telangana who attended a religious prayer meeting at the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, or the Markaz, from March 13-15 in Delhi's Nizamuddin, have died of coronavirus, Telangana Chief Minister's office (CMO) said on Monday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stand at 1,251. (ANI)

