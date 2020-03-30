15 positive COVID-19 cases in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Bihar's Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that a total of 15 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state.

"There are 15 COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar till now. Out of the 15 positive cases, three have fully recovered," Kumar said.

Refuting speculation about community transmission of COVID-19 in the state, Kumar said: "There is no evidence of community transmission. Out of the 15 positive cases, five had travel history. No positive case was reported today."

He said that a large number of people were coming to the state from outside and that was a big challenge.

Kumar said there was a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits but steps have been taken to improve the supply. (ANI)

