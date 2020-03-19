Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Around 15 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Wadarwadi area of Pune here on Thursday.
The fire has been doused.
No casualty has been reported yet.
The cause of the fire has been reported as a cylinder blast.
Further, details are awaited (ANI)
15 shanties gutted in Pune fire
ANI | Updated: Mar 19, 2020 11:49 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Around 15 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Wadarwadi area of Pune here on Thursday.