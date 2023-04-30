15-year-old boy drowns in sea at Visakhapatnam beach

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy drowned in the sea at IT Sez beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, said police.

The deceased was identified as Ramapatruni Charan (15), Tailors Colony in Madurwada, said police.



The boy went to IT Sez beach for swimming along with five other students. Locals and friends tried to save him. But due to the high current were not able to reach him. The body was brought to shore, said police.

PM Palem police inspector said that recently Charan finished his 10th class exams. Charan's parents are residents at Tailor's Colony in Madurwada under PM Palem limits. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Further details awaited.


