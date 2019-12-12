15-year-old gang-raped by three men in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men while she was on her way home after school here.

The police have registered a case based on the complaint given by the girl.

"A written complaint has been given after which a case was registered at the police station. The investigation is underway," Ramnaresh Paswan, DSP Muzaffarpur City told ANI.

According to the complaint, the rape survivor stated that she was returning home in the afternoon after completing school on December 9.

She said that she took a tempo, in which the three men were also travelling, to reach home.

"They did not stop the tempo at my destination. They gagged me and took me to a house where they raped me. The accused also took photos with me and threatened me not to tell anyone about the incident," the rape survivor stated in the complaint. (ANI)

