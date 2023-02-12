15-year-old gets stuck into shaft of lift, killed

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy was killed after getting stuck inside the lift of a cooler factory in the Bawana Police Station area of Outer North District in Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased boy was identified as Lokesh, police said.



Further, according to police, the boy's mother, who works as a helper in the factory, and brought her son along with her on Sunday.

While playing, the boy went into the shaft of the elevator and when someone pressed the button to call the lift, he got trapped in it and was killed.

Police said they recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem, adding that an investigation was under into the incident. (ANI)

