15-year-old girl crushed to death by speeding truck in Bihar

Siwan (Bihar) [India], February 5 (ANI): In a tragic accident, a 15-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck on Orma Highway under Mahadeva Police Outpost in the Siwan district of Bihar on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Happy Kumari. She was going for tuition when the incident happened. She was killed on the spot, said Police.

The driver of the truck has been taken into custody by the Police.



According to locals, the incident happened at around 6.30 am on Sunday morning. The deceased was an examinee of the Matriculation and was to appear for the examination this year.

Furious locals arrived at the spot and set the truck on fire and even engaged in a scuffle with police. The locals alleged that police arrived much later after being informed about the accident.

Vinod Kumar Singh, the SHO of Muffsil Police Station said that police doused the flames on the truck and took it into custody.

"We are at the spot and everything will be normalised. We will take all legal action and the driver has been taken into custody," he said. (ANI)

