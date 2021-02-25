15-year-old girl gang-raped by four in UP's Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, the district Superintendent of Police said on Thursday.

Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey told ANI, "Yesterday evening a 15-year-old girl filed a complaint at Mankapur police station. The girl in her complaint stated that a person from her village aged around 48 or 49 years, along with three others, gang-raped her. A case has been registered and the girl has been sent for a medical examination."

"As a matter of fact, past disputes between the families of the girl and the man have also come to light. But a detailed investigation is being carried out and on the basis of confirmed facts we will take appropriate action against the accused persons," he further said.



According to the victim's statement, she was returning home by bicycle from school when she was stopped by four people near Belbharia, pulled off from her bicycle and taken to a nearby sugarcane field where they tried to rape her.

The victim in her statement further said that when she resisted their attempts of rape, she was attacked with a knife following which they gang-raped her. After committing the crime, the accused threatened to kill her if she revealed anything to the police or her family, said the victim in her statement.

As per the statement of the victim's family, the girl's behaviour raised suspicion and on being asked she narrated her ordeal to them following which they got a complaint registered in the Mankapur police station.

The Gonda SP said that a complaint has been registered against one Baburam, a resident of Mankapur and three unidentified people under various sections including gangrape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, adding that a case has been registered, an investigation is being carried out on the basis of facts and efforts are being made to apprehend all the accused. (ANI)

