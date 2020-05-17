1.5-yr-old child, his 4-yr-old brother discharged from hospital in Pune after COVID-19 treatment

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Two coronavirus patients -- 1.5 years old child and his 4-year-old brother -- have been discharged from the YCM Hospital here after they recovered from the disease.

Today, 2,347 new COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths were reported today in Maharashtra. According to the state's Health Department, a total of 33,053 positive cases have been detected in the State till to date. (ANI)

