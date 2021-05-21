150 GPS-based ventilator beds from PM CARES Fund added to ITBP Covid centre in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): As many as 150 GPS-based ventilator beds from the PM CARES Fund were added to the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC), Radha Soami Beas at Chhatarpur in Delhi, informed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday.

It further stated that 500 oxygen beds are already functional at the facility for providing critical care to COVID-19 patients.

"150 GPS-based ventilator beds from PM CARES Fund established at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Chhatarpur in Delhi have been made functional. This is in addition to the 500 oxygen beds already functional here for providing critical care to COVID-19 patients," said an ITBP official.



Senior officials from ITBP today visited the ventilator wards and reviewed the arrangements with the officials. The COVID centre in its first week of starting operations had witnessed flaws in its functioning and questions were raised over the quality of treatment.



The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre is serving as an important COVID facility with the support of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Delhi Government and is providing much-needed medical care to patients who need oxygen support.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had mandated the Force to provide the Doctors and paramedical staff for the SPCCC, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. Started functioning on April 26, the centre, till May 19, admitted a total of 1,223 patients out of which 935 were discharged. At present, 200 beds are occupied at the centre," the ITBP had earlier said.

Adequate oxygen supply and medicines are being provided by the Delhi District Administration to the centre for the admitted patients.

Daily Yoga and Meditation sessions are also being organised at the facility. Both male and female wards are created where patients are being attended 24x7. All arrangements inside are free of cost.

Senior ITBP officials regularly visit the wards of the centre to meet with the patients and take their feedback. (ANI)

