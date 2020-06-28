150 police personnel test COVID-19 positive in 48 hours: Maharashtra Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): A total of 150 new personnel tested positive for COVID-19 among the Maharashtra Police in the last 48 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 4,666.

Besides, one death of police personnel was also reported in the state, as per the Maharashtra Police.

"In the last 48 hours, 1 death and 150 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra Police. The total number of positive cases rises to 4,666 and the death toll is at 57," said Maharashtra Police.

With 1,59,133 COVID-19 cases under its belt, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 67,615 active cases while 84,245 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 7,273 in the state. (ANI)

