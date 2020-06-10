1,501 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Delhi reported 1,501 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the metropolis to 32,810.

A Delhi Government health bulletin said 48 persons have died due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

It said 384 COVID-19 patients have recovered/discharged in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count for recovered patients stands at 12,245.

The count for active cases is 19,581 while a total of 984 persons have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

